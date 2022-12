Dominic “Dom” Verona Published 2:41 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

November 25, 2022

Dominic “Dom” Verona of Ottawa IL, passed away at Pleasant View Lutheran Home, on November 25, 2022.Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:00am Friday, December, 2,2022, at St. Francis of Assisi Church with Msgr. Mark Merdian and Rev. Walter Miller officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Marquette Academy, 1000Paul Street, Ottawa, IL 61350, attention: Julie Verona, Advancement Office. The online guest book maybe viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuner- alhome.com

