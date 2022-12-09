Dollar General limited to one shopper capacity due to power outage Published 12:25 pm Friday, December 9, 2022

The Dollar General store located at HW 11, adjacent to the US Post Office has limited it store hour and capacity due to an electrical power outage.

No comments were made by the Store Manager but additional information was provided is by to the Item via store worker.

The store will possibly regain power on Wednesday, Dec 14. Dollar General will remain open but its store hours and capacity has changed for the meantime.

Dollar General will be open from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and will only allow one customer to shop at a time with cash only transactions. The store was said to have lost electricity on Thursday night. The cause of the power outage is said to be a result of a controlled fire burn that reached Dollar Generals power line.

The US Post Office said by an employee never lost its power and is still running on regular store hours.