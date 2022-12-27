Denisha C. Robinson Watford Published 1:46 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Denisha C. Robinson Watford

December 23, 2022

“Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day:…” 2 Timothy 4:8 Funeral services will be held Friday, December 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at East Jerusalem Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 10-11:00 a.m. Rev. Brian K. Dees, Pastor. Rev. Fredrick

Dillon will be the officiant. Denisha Chantelle Robinson, of Picayune, MS, was born on July 11, 1991, and entered her eternal heavenly home on December 23, 2022, at the age of 31. Denisha is now in the arms of our Heavenly Father, Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Denisha was born the first child to Danny and Sandra Robinson. Sandra Robinson preceded her daughter in death July 2022, and grandmother, Judith Guilliotte, in July 2010.

She was a member of Open Bible Holiness and participated in the youth Ministry.

Denisha graduated from Pearl River Community College on the Dean’s List with an Associate Degree in Childhood Education in 2019. She was a devoted CEO to her company Pretty Vibes, LLC, and substitute teacher for Picayune School District.

Left to cherish Denisha’s memories are her son, Collin (Amone Lee) Robinson; father, Danny (Lee) Robinson; sisters, Jayla Robinson, Savannah Guilliotte, Valorie Pittman, Nita Robinson, McKenzie Robinson; brothers, Demetrick Pittman, Braylen Robinson, Newt Knight; very special grandmother, Shirley Ann Robinson; aunts: La-Tina Robinson-Quinn( Charles Quinn) and Tina Guilliotte and Lenor Robinson-Childress; uncles, the late Edward Lee Robinson, Jammie L.Robinson, Alex O.Robinson, Pashun L. Robinson and Jamie Guilliotte; special friend, Jequana Washington and Matilde' Harris; step-mother, Caty Chauffe and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and a abundance of friends.

Interment will be in Parker Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home