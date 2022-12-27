Defending National Champion Pearl River baseball releases 2023 schedule Published 8:41 am Tuesday, December 27, 2022

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The defending NJCAA Division II National Champion Pearl River baseball team has finalized its 2023 schedule. The Wildcats will be at home 11 times this spring, including nine doubleheaders and two three-team round-robin dates. PRCC will also travel for 14 doubleheaders.

NON-CONFERENCE

The Wildcats open their 2023 campaign with two doubleheaders against Wharton County Junior College. PRCC will play Wharton on Feb. 3 at Southeastern Louisiana in Hammond, La. and again Feb. 4 at the University of Louisiana in Lafayette, La. The Wildcats home opener is Feb. 14 against Coastal Alabama – South. PRCC will travel to Pensacola, Fla. on Feb. 18 for a doubleheader against Coastal Alabama – South and Pensacola State College. The Wildcats have a doubleheader against Meridian and Copiah-Lincoln in Wesson on Feb. 21. Pearl River will close out February at home against Illinois Central on Feb. 25.

The Wildcats open the month of March with two road dates. On March 1, PRCC will play a doubleheader against Jones and Gulf Coast and travel to Baton Rouge, La. on March 3 to take on BRCC. Pearl River will close out non-conference play with a couple of three-team round-robin dates at home. On March 5, PRCC will host Lansing and Baton Rouge. On March 7, the Wildcats will host Southwest and Hinds.

CONFERENCE

Pearl River opens the 2023 MACCC schedule at home March 11 against Northeast. The Wildcats travel to Southwest on March 15 before heading back to Dub Herring Park for a two-date homestand against Mississippi Delta on March 18 and Meridian on March 21. PRCC closes out the month of March on the road at Itawamba on March 25 and Hinds on March 29.

The Wildcats open the last month of the season hosting Holmes on April 1 and Copiah-Lincoln on April 4. PRCC will travel to Scooba on April 7 to take on East Mississippi. Pearl River hosts rival Mississippi Gulf Coast on April 12 and travels for back-to-back road contests at Coahoma on April 15 and East Central on April 18. The Wildcats travel to Mobile, Ala. to play Spring Hill JV for a non-conference matchup April 20 before heading home to complete the season with consecutive home contests against rival Jones on April 25 and Northwest on April 28.

ABOUT THE WILDCATS The baseball program is coming off its first-ever NJCAA Division II National Title. The Wildcats finished the 2022season with an overall record of 45-11 and a 22-6 conference record. PRCC head coach Michael Avalon will call on the leadership of returning 2022 NJCAA All-American third-team select ion Alex Perry (McComb, Miss.; North Pike) and 2022 All-Region 23 selection Gabe Broadus (Wilmer, Ala.; Faith Academy) as they defend their title.

TICKETS Pearl River Community College‘s Athletics Department is cashless for ticketing beginning with the 2022-23 academic year. Fans can purchase either single-game or season-tickets for the 2023 Wildcat baseball season. Tickets can be purchased online at PRCCAthletics.com/Ticketsor fans can download the HomeTown Ticketing app to their mobile device to purchase and store their tickets.

HOW TO WATCH The Wildcats will livestream all matches for free at PRCCMedia.com/gold. Fans who have Roku, Amazon Fire or Apple TV devices can also watch the Wildcat broadcasts by downloading the “Pearl River CC” channel from their app stores.

Games can also be heard at WRJWRadio.com.