Deck the halls safely with lighting decoration tips

Published 9:42 am Saturday, December 3, 2022

How to decorate for the holidays inside and outside your home



JACKSON, Miss. – The holidays are right around the corner, which means most of us will soon bring

seasonal decorations out of storage. To keep it the most wonderful time of the year, Entergy Mississippi

shares safety tips for lighting homes.

Bright lights and seasonal candles are holiday staples, but these decorations can be dangerous.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, nearly one in five Christmas tree fires started

from decorative lights, and eight percent of tree fires started from candles.

Put safety first this holiday season with a few simple reminders and precautions when it comes to

decorating indoors and out.



Indoor lighting:

• If using a live tree, make sure it is fresh and green with needles that are hard to pull from the

branches.

• Place the tree in a stand with water, well away from heaters or the fireplace. Check water daily.

• Examine all lights before putting them on the tree or using them in other home decorations. Do

not use lights with frayed wiring or loose sockets. Make sure they have been tested for safety by

an independent testing laboratory.

• For greater efficiency and safety, use smaller, cool–burning LED lights.

• Make sure all light sockets have bulbs in them. Children are fascinated by lights and could put

their fingers in empty sockets.

• Keep bulbs from touching tree branches. Never burn candles on or near the tree and never use

flammable decorations.

• Never use lights on a metallic tree. If the lights become faulty, the entire tree could be

electrified.

• Be careful not to overload extension cords, outlets or even whole circuits in the house.

• Turn off decorative lighting when you leave the room.

• Place wires where they cannot trip anyone. Do not run them under rugs.



Outdoor lighting:

• Make sure the lights used are designated for outdoor use.

• Use a non–conducting fiberglass or wooden ladder when working with strings of lights. Also,

stay clear of all overhead wires.

• Do not replace bulbs when the electricity is on.

• Never let light bulbs touch flammable materials such as plastic or dry grass and leaves.

• For outside use, work only with three–wire grounded extension cords.

• Use rubber gaskets in light sockets or hang sockets downward to keep water out.

• Keep connections and lights off the ground by hanging them over wooden stakes. Turn outside

holiday lights off when away from home or asleep.

For more holiday lighting and decoration safety tips, visit the National Fire Protection Association

website.

