Day one of PRC Holiday Tournament Published 10:56 am Friday, December 30, 2022

Day one results of Thursday’s four-game Holiday Classic Tournament hosted at Pearl River Central High school.

The Poplarville Lady Hornets (6-4) beat St. Martin (9-6), 45-43. Lady Hornets Avery Travis scored a game-high 25 pts.

Following that game, the boy’s teams from Poplarville (0-8) and St. Martin (12-4) faced off. St.Martin took a commanding 74-19 win over Poplarville.

The Pear River Central Lady Blue Devils (10-4) faced the Stone (3-14). PRC won 45-12 behind Emily Carroll’s 19 pts.

Following that game, the PRC (9-7) boys faced Stone (1-9). A three-pointer by Stone’s Andrew Bradford sent the game into overtime at 56 even. from there PRC struggled to make game closing free-throws costing them a 62-61 loss.

Today, at PRCHS the Lady Hornets will play PRC at 2;30 p.m., and Stone will play St.Martin at 1 p.m.

Following those two girls games, the Hornet boys will play the Blue Devils at 4 p.m. and St.Martin will play Stone at 5;30 p.m.