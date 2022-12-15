Creed Maddox Johnson Published 2:39 pm Thursday, December 15, 2022

Graveside Services for Creed Maddox Johnson, who passed away Monday, December 12, 2022, will be held Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 4:00 pm at New Palestine Cemetery .

Visitation will be Thursday, December 15, 2022 from 3:00 pm until 4:00pm at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Cedric Lumpkin will officiate the service.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Brandi Cagle and maternal great grandmother, Joyce Cagle.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Brady Andrew Johnson, and Victoria Lynn Cagle; parental grandparents, Andy ( Missy) Johnson; paternal great grandparents, Pete (Brenda) Johnson, and Buddy ( Janice) Hess; maternal great grandparents, Eugene (Betty) Cagle; aunts, Lexi (Hunter Smith) Brooks, Taylor Johnson, Lindsey Johnson, and Caroline Johnson; uncle, Kevin Cagle; and numerous cousins.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com