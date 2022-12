Coroner identifies woman killed in fiery crash Published 8:48 am Tuesday, December 20, 2022

St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has positively identified the woman killed in a collision on I-12 near Hwy. 21 south of Covington early Sunday.

Consuela Marie Garcia, 21, died of multiple blunt force trauma and thermal injuries. The manner of death has been ruled accidental.

The Louisiana State Police are investigating the crash.