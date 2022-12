Clarence Emile Cosse Jr., age 73, of Picayune, MS passed away Friday, December 23, 2022.

Arrangement are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

A native of Port Sulphur, LA, he was an Offshore Mechanic.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Emile Cosse Sr. and Helen Grob Cosse.

Left to cherish his memory are his son, Ryan (Sabrina) Cosse; daughters, Cassie (C.J.) Wilson and Chayna Adams; grandchildren, Ryan Cosse, Zach Cosse, Ethan Cosse, Braden Cosse, Cohen Cosse, Maverick Wilson, Corbin Adams, Luke Wilson, and Wyatt Adams.