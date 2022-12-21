Christmas teen night at Franklinton Branch Library

Look who came to visit us!
Thank you Mr. A. J. and Anna Schellinger for coming to the Franklinton Branch Library to be our Santa Clause! The kids had so much fun reading "Clarence the Christmas Cow" and taking pictures with Santa!
Thanks to the Friends, we were able to have another edible craft this week so we made Christmas trees with ice cream cones, icing, and M&M's. So yummy!
Despite the awful weather, we had such a good time at our Teen Christmas Party last night! We had ornament decorating, Minute to Win It Minigames, and a very very messy “Iron Chef” Gingerbread Building Contest while we played an intense round of Christmas Jeopardy!
We are so grateful to our sponsors who made this event possible: Winn-Dixie of Franklinton, Patten’s Metal Express, Thomas Industrial, The Lion’s Club, and our very own Friends of the Washington Parish Library! We could not have accomplished this without their monetary donations and support. Additionally, we wanted to thank the staff and parents who volunteered to help us set up, clean up, and everything in between! And lastly, as always, our group of teens were so respectful, fun, and good-natured all night; we could not ask for a better group. THANK YOU, TEENS!
Thank you, thank you, thank you to the Washington Parish 4-H Ambassadors! These ladies were so courageous and wonderful today, they read a few Christmas books and brought snacks, drinks, and TWO crafts! They helped each child make a Grinch’s heart and a Christmas Bell! We cannot thank you enough Ms. Aileese and Dineese Thomas from Pine High School and Ms. Payton Bush from Bowling Green High School! You girls did a fantastic job today reading and crafting with us! A very special thank you to Ms. Beth Putnam that organized this event for us to be able to work with these 4-H Ambassadors!