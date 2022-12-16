Christmas arrives early for Arc of Peal River County Published 12:02 pm Friday, December 16, 2022

The Arc of the Pearl River County gathered its Arc Elves and Arc Angels for an earlier day of gift giving.

An Arc Elf is an individual, business, civic organization, church group who provides holiday cheer to a person with an intellectual or related developmental disability. Those with an intellectual or related developmental disability are the Arc’s Angels. They are called that because President Susette Marrow said they are like angels. They are pure, faithful and have all the characteristics of one.

This event isn’t new in Mississippi. The Arc of Mississippi hosted one and provides the gifts to Arc Angels in Jackson MS. Morrow and her staff felt the locals were getting left out so she replicated the event here in Picayune.

The Arc of Pearl River County supports individuals who are receiving Medicaid waiver services, have no family or families that cannot afford Christmas gifts. So an elf is randomly assigns an angel and that elf will provide him or her a Christmas present.

This is one of the most emotionally rewarding projects that you can participate in because your are doing something wonderful for a person with an intellectual or developmental disability who may have no holiday gift or special holiday cheer.

The Holiday cheer was in the air this Friday. At the Arc of Pearl River County’s office, 23 elves and 23 angels met to open gifts.

It was a special moment for the angels and elves.

CL: Mayor Jim Luke, was a Arc Elf to Arc Angel Roy and Roy opens his gifts Luke donated to him.

CL; Arc Angel Vanessa in shock after opening her Christmas gift.

CL: from left The Arc of Pearl River County Manager Paula Belknap, Treasurer Lori Nesser, and President Susette Morrow.