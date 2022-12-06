Calvin “Cat Daddy” Causey Published 3:32 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Calvin “Cat Daddy” Causey

November 30, 2022

Funeral service will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 11am., visitation from 10 am., until 11 am., at New Hebron Missionary Baptist Church, Carriere MS., for Calvin “Cat Daddy” Causey age 69 of Carriere, MS., who pass away, November 30, 2022, in Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. He joined Pilgrim Bound Baptist Church at an early age. Cat worked as an EMT for Crosby Memorial Hospital and worked at Valspar. Cat was love by the community.

Cat is survived by his daughters; Carnecia Causey and Tamika Baker bother of Alanta, GA, son; Emmett Goss of Candenton , MO., brother Billie Ray Causey of Picayune, MS . sisters; Cynthia Neal and Carlene McCaskill both of New Orleans, LA ., godson, Calvin Simmons of Picayune, MS., a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Burial in Carriere Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.