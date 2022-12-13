Brenda Willis Wedge Published 2:38 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

November 27, 2022

Brenda Willis Wedge passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Brenda was a resident of Poplarville, MS. Brenda is survived by her loving husband of 48 years Robert “Bob” E. Wedge, Jr., mother of Robert “Rob” E. Wedge, III (Dawn) and Erin Wedge Latuso (Donald), grandmother to Kayla, Lacey, Vincent, and Helen. Sister of Deborah Suzanne Hernstrom and J. Steven Willis and aunt to a host of nieces and nephews. Brenda is preceded in death by her parents Jerry G. Willis and Iris Lynn Williams (Joe), brother, Lawrence Bradley Willis, Sr., and nephew, Lawrence Bradley Willis, Jr. She attended Martin Behrman/O.P. Walker High School. Brenda was the Clerk of Court for Picayune Municipal Court.

Brenda lived her life with love. She never met a stranger and touched the lives of so many people. Brenda had the biggest heart for all animals, especially her cats! The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Janine Parker, Ashley Hoffpauir, RN, and Samantha Hoover, RN, who Brenda gained a close relationship with at the time of her illness.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. New Orleans, LA on December 17, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Brenda Wedge’s name to your local No Kill Animal Shelter, Children’s Hospital, Shriners Hospital for Children, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.