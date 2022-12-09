Blue Devils basketball fall to Hancock Published 2:35 pm Friday, December 9, 2022

This past Thursday, the Pearl River Central varsity boys and girls basketball team suffered losses to the Hancock Hawks.

The boys lost 74-44. They boys are now 8-5 this season losing the last two at home.

The girls lost 51-17. They are now 9-3 this season.

The Blue Devils will travel to Poplarville MS. on Tuesday, Dec 13 to play the Poplarville Hornets. Tip off is set for 6:30 pm.

These two teams previously met in Carriere MS on Nov, 29. The Lady Blue Devils beat the Lady Hornets (4-2) 52-32. The PRC boys beat Poplarville (0-6) in their last outing 62-18.