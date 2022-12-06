Blood Center collecting for 17-year-old Jeffery Lawson Published 11:58 am Tuesday, December 6, 2022

In The Picayune Item’s pervious coverage, a local child named Jeffery Lawson, 17, was in need for a transplant because he is battling Lymphoma cancer. Doctors at the Children’s Hospital in New Orleans say they have found Lawson of Picayune MS. a perfectly identical match for that transplant. Notified recently, Lawson is on schedule to have his bone marrow transplant this Thursday.

To ensure Lawson has the blood products available when needed after his procedure, the Picayune Donor Center is asking its resident to give their blood. The Center located at 701 Hwy 11 is open every Thursday from 12-5 p.m. Donors can also give blood towards Lawson at Kessler Credit Union on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9-3 p.m.

“The Bloodmobile will be parked in the parking lot and all donations will be credited to Jeffery’s needs,” said The Blood Center Account Representative Beverly Clark.

Any organizations, clubs or individuals who would like to set up a blood drive to help Lawson and his family or Children’s Hospital, can contact Clark, at 601.270.5051 or via email at bclark@thebloodcenter.org.