Betty Williams

Betty Faye Williams, 89, passed away on December 26, 2022.

Betty Faye was born on January 9, 1933.

She was a retired school teacher and a faithful member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Roland and Bertha Lumpkin Williams; brothers, Lloyd Williams, Randeld “Bud” Williams, Robert Williams; sister, Mary C. Johnson, ; nieces, Patsy Ruth Williams and Peggy Williams Rinck; one nephew, Randy Williams; and one great niece, Rhonda Rinck.

Survivors include two nephews, Raymond Johnson, Robert (Kim) Williams; great niece, Amanda Johnson Blodgett; great nephews, Ethan Williams, Larz Williams, and Dylan Williams; and two sisters-in-law, Florence Williams and Louise Williams.

Funeral services will be held at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow in New Palestine Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Picayune Funeral Home, 815 South Haugh Avenue Picayune, MS 39466, (601) 798-5238.