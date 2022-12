Betty J. Roddy Fitch, 87, of Slidell, Louisiana, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at Picayune Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow in New Palestine Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Picayune Funeral Home, (601) 798-5238

815 South Haugh Avenue, Picayune, MS, 39466