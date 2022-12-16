Back2Back champs receive plaque award during parade Published 9:23 am Friday, December 16, 2022

1 of 3

This Thursday the city of Picayune and anyone who loves Pearl River County football was at the Crosby Commons Park to honor the Picayune Maroon Tide on their back-to-back State Championships season.

The front stage hosted speeches from the Mayor Jim Luke, Picayune Schools Superintendent Dean Shaw, Principle Kristi Mitchell and more. Not only was the football team recognized for their 15-0 undefeated season, the Maroon Tide Cheer and band were recognized for the amazing support they provide on Friday night.

Following that, a special award was presented to the Picayune football program. One year ago, Head Coach and now 2x Region 4-5A Coach of the Year Cody Stogner, received a key to the city. This time around Mayor Luke wanted to award the team with something different, something that will be remembered and seen 100’s of years from today.

So he presented Stogner and his incredible coaching staff with the designs for an incoming 18×36 inch bronze plaque. The plaque award is a 1 of 1 memento to the 2022 Picayune football team, embedded are all the players’ names, jersey numbers and the entire coaching staff.

The plaque is said to arrive in the 6-8 weeks and will be placed on the high school property.