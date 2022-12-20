Arrest reports collected from Nov 10, 2022 Published 9:01 am Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Jason Levi Ashe, 43, Carriere; arrested on Nov. 10, by PRCSO for willful trespassing.

Jeremy Scott Grubbs, 44, 1036 Sandhill RD., Wesson MS.; arrested on Nov. 10 by Picayune PD for contempt of court.

Gregory Scott Ladner, 38, 2298 Road 534 Kiln MS.; arrested on Nov. 10 by MDOC for probation violation.

Michael Wayne Mitchell, 51, 166 Gorver Barnett, Picayune.; arrested on Nov. 10 by Picayune PD for probation violation.

Shawn Ronald Murphy, 35, 10 Bay Parkway apt 72, Bay St Louis, MS.; arrested on Nov 10 by MDOC for probation violation.

Joseph Edwin Ritchie, 41, 41 Ozana Rd, Carriere; arrested on Nov. 10 by PRCSO for motor vehicle violation.

Tesla Lynn Weed, 23, 211 Richard Rd, Picayune; arrested on Nov. 10 by PRCSO fro two counts of contempt of court.

Leonard Chase, 28, 3316 Orlando Ave, Baltimore MA.; arrested on Nov. 11 by MS State Police for two counts of controlled substance violations and disorderly conduct.

Sandra Craddock Kay, 27, 27 Cecil Smith Rd, Carriere; arrest on Nov. 11 by Picayune PD for three counts of contempt of court-supreme court.

Andra Joseph Dawson, 56, 1003 Merrydale Dr, Picayune; arrested on Nov. 11 by Picayune PD for shoplifting.

Jared Dean Hignight, 24, 3434 HWY 43 N, Picayune; arrested on Nov. 11 by Picayune PD for DUI.

Tania Hadley Emboulas, 46, 28 Abrey Aden Rd, Carriere; arrested on Nov. 13 by PRCSO for assault and domestic violence.

Michael A Rester, 39, 7A Morrison Lane, Carriere; arrested on Nov. 13 by Picayune PD for failure to register under sex offender registration law.

Nattalie Rochelle Drouilhet, 31, 64 Hickory Ln, Carriere; arrested on Nov. 12 by Picayune PD for contempt of court-supreme court.

Alrobert Reshi Henry, 33, 131 Village Circle, Poplarville; arrested on Nov. 12 by Poplarville PD for probation violations and controlled substance violations.

Johnny James Castille, 31, 409 Richard St Breaux Bridge, La.; arrested on Nov. 14 by MS State Police for two counts of controlled substance

Peter Darnell Castille, 38, 1012 W Patin Street, Breaux Bridge, La.; arrested on Nov. 14 by MS State Police for controlled substance violations, driving with suspended/revoked licensed and possession of stolen fire arm.

Dusty Wayne Dunn, 41, 59 Lynell Lee, Wiggins MS.; arrested on Nov. 14 by PRCSO for bond surrender.

August Elwin Fortado, 47, 22 Cambel Scenic Dr. Apt 1534, Brookhaven MS.; arrested on Nov. 14 by MS State Police for driving under the influence.

Avonte Eshaud Bagley, 27, 2208 South Magee Lane, Picayune; arrested on Nov. 15 by Picayune PD for possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

Bobby Holsey, 57, 211 Farrel St, Picayune; arrested on Nov. 15 by Picayune PD for contempt of court-supreme court.

Danny Ray Peterson, 48, 11 Richard Johnson Rd, Carrier; arrested on Nov. 15 by Picayune PD for contempt of court-supreme court.

Burl Nowel Richardson, 34, 1110 Bayless St, Picayune; arrested on Nov. 15 by Picayune PD for obstruction public street, Disturbing the peace and simple assault.

Branden Laross Sumrall, 20, 1948 McLeod Loop, McLain MS.; arrested on Nov. 15 by PRCSO for aggravated assault.

Richard Shane Tate, 40, 23080 Road 262 Apt A, Picayune; arrested on Nov. 15 by PRCSO for driving with suspended/revoked license, illegal possession of controlled substance, no insurance and failure to stop to signal of law enforcement.

Taylor Wayne Anderson, 26, 3857 Sharon Rd, Laurel MS.; arrested on Nov. 16 by Picayune PD for controlled substance violation.

Kim Furlow Bossier, 55, 927 E Canal St., Picayune; arrested on Nov. 16 by Picayune PD for two counts of substance control violations.

Christopher John Fortner Beltran, 37, 955 HWY 26 E, Poplarville; arrested on Nov. 16 by PRCSO for burglary.

Richard Tyler Huber, 30, 231 Anchor Lake Rd, Carriere; arrested on Nov. 16 by Picayune PD for assault and domestic violence.

Brandy Lynn Treadway, 44, 927 East Canal Street, Picayune; arrested on Nov. 16 by Picayune PD for to counts of controlled substance.

Jonathon Torino Edwards, 18, 305 Lincoln Ave, Lumberton MS.; arrested on Nov. 17 by PRCSO for trespassing after notice of non-permission.

Daniel Charles Harris, 40, 401 Whitesand Rd., Poplarville; arrested on Nov. 17 by PRCSO for controlled substance violations and possesses with intent to sell.

William Darell Holland, 54. 1 Oasis Lane, Poplarville; arrested on Nov. 17 by PRCSO for 3rd offense of simple domestic violence and simple assault.

Malcolm Blake Ladner, 34, 508 Barth Rd., Poplarville; arrested on Nov. 17 by Picayune PD for grand larceny, conspiracy and shoplifting.

April Lagunda Parker, 45, 157 Short Burgess Rd., Picayune; arrested on Nov. 17 by Picayune PD for profanity in a public place.

Jestan Genie Wahl, 22, 7432 Ieke Dr., Diamondhead MS.; arrested on Nov. 17 by Picayune PD for grand larceny, conspiracy and shoplifting.

Sheila Maria Blair, 44, 124 Will Thompson Rd., Carriere; arrested on Nov. 18 by PRCSO for DUI.

Terrance Gilbert, 32, 212 Clark Street, Picayune; arrested on Nov. 18 by Picayune PD for assault and domestic violence.

Soloman Savon Mitchell, 24, 721 Adcox Rd., Picayune; arrested on Nov. 18 by MDOC for probation violations.

Tara Marie Nicholson, 39, 54 Blake Byrd Rd., Carriere; arrested on Nov. 18 by Picayune PD for expired vehicle tags, controlled substance violations larceny and driving with a suspended/revoked drivers license.

Darnelle Ann Poppiti, 62, 546 Gumpond Rd., Lumberton MS.; arrested on Nov. 18 by Picayune PD for unattended vehicle accident, first offense DUI and driving with a suspended/revoked drivers license.

Michael Robert Williams, 47, 603 E Canal St., Picayune; arrested on Nov. 18 by Picayune PD for second controlled substance offence and contempt of supreme-court.

Tomara Lynn East Hollaway, 48, 24 Hayes Ln., Picayune; arrested on Nov. 19 by PRCSO for possession of paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.

Levi Shun Harry, 44, 30594 Wesley Ray Rd., Carriere MS; arrested on Nov. 19 by Picayune PD for contempt of court-supreme court.

Jason Wayne Spence, 36, 14 HK Lewis, Carrier; arrested on Nov. 19 by PRCSO for DUI/substance conviction.

Gary Hilton Falgoust, 35, 844 Wiggins HWY 26 South, Poplarville; arrested on Nov. 20 by PRCSO for no insurance, no motor vehicle license and littering highways and private property.

Dalton Presley Morella, 19, 112 Belltower Parkway, Carrier; arrested on Nov. 20 by Picayune PD for aggregated assault and domestic violence.

Mya Torka Smith, 23, 318 W Sycamore Street, Picayune; arrested on Nov. 20 by Picayune PD for trafficking in controlled substance and possession of stolen firearm.

Montrell Letra Turner, 22, 318 W Sycamore Rd; arrested on Nov. 20 by Picayune PD for contributing to the neglect or delinquency of a child, trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a firearm and disorderly conduct.

Lisa Bonicard Woodburn, 52, 2 Yell 1200 Eagle Lake Blvd., Picayune; arrested on Nov. 20 by PRCSO for contempt of court-supreme court.

Timothy John Givens, 36, 85 Curly Seal Rd., Picayune; arrested on Nov. 22 by PRCSO for no license, careless driving, illegal possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

David Brian Spiers, 67, 210 Dale St., Picayune; arrested on Nov. 22 by PRCSO for contempt of court-supreme court.

Alecia Kathleen Stockstill, 54, 1600 6th Ave., Picayune; arrested on Nov. 22 by Picayune PD for controlled substance violations and possession of paraphernalia.

Colbert Waldon Stockstill, 55, 1600 6th Ave., Picayune; arrested on Nov. 22 by Picayune PD for controlled substance violations.

Quinton Asa Thomas, 30, 1600 6th Ave., Picayune; arrested on Nov. 22 by Picayune PD for possession of paraphernalia.

Tayler Wayne Anderson, 26, 3857 Sharon Rd., Laurel MS; arrested on Nov. 23 by Picayune PD for controlled substance violations.

Chad Michael Jacobsen, 36, 8012 Fishook Lane, Picayune; arrested on Nov. 23 by Picayune PD for illegal possession of a controlled substance, contempt of court-supreme court, and probation violations.

Erik Roblero Lopez, 42, Mississippi; arrested on Nov. 23 by Picayune PD for operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

Brenda Prince Adams, 53, 3112 Oak Drive, Violet, LA.; arrested on Nov. 24 by PRCSO for careless driving.

Earnest Joseph Adams, 57, 3112 Oak Drive, St Bernard, LA.; arrested on Nov. 24 by PRCSO for disorderly conduct and failure to comply with law enforcement.

Gwendolyn Dorothy Budinger, 32, 1322 E Sycamore Rd., Picyune; arrested on Nov. 24 by PRCSO for contempt of court-supreme court.

Guy DePaul Lefrance, 54, 733 Walki Bluff, Picayune; arrested on Nov. 25 by Picayune PD for threats by letter, DUI and disorderly conduct.

Patrick Ryan Tenzeno, 38, 715 S Haugh Ave, Apt Q136, Picayune; arrested on Nov. 25 by Picayune PD for 3rd felony offense.

Douglas Markell Bell, 28, 856 Hilltop Cir., Demopolis, AL; arrested on Nov. 26 by MS State Police for controlled substance violations, no license, and careless driving.

Jackie Anne Duff, 44, 141 Anchor Lake Dr., Picayune; arrested on Nov. 26 by Picayune PD for controlled substance violations, no license, expired tags illegal possession of controlled substance and contempt of court-supreme court.

Tania Lucille Emboulas, 46, 548 Staraford Rd., Harahan. LA; arrested on Nov. 26 by PRCSO for bond surrender.

Harold Edward Hartfield, 59, 311 W. Beers St., Poplaville; arrested on Nov. 26 by MS State Police for DUI.

Kevin Ryan Hartfield, 29, 772 John Amacker Rd., Poplarville; arrested on Nov. 26 by MS State Police for credit card defraud intent.

Lovell Bhorja Magee, 34, 317 E. Hazel Street, Apt 2, Inglewood CA; arrested on Nov. 26 by MS State Police for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating controlled substance

John Kelly Vance, 44, 118 S Gray Ave., Picayune; arrested on Nov. 26 by Picayune PD for aggregated assault and domestic violence.

David Zackary Durham, 30, 40920 Viollet Street, Kiln MS; arrested on Nov. 28 by Poplaville PD for motor vehicle violation, disobedience of traffic control device and false information to law enforcement.

Charles Davis Johnson, 47, 29 Wheatfield Rd, Poplarville; arrested on Nov. 28 by PRCSO for conspiracy.

Kelton Devon Jones, 30, 971 Shirley Drive, Picayune; arrested on Nov. 28 by Picayune PD for domestic violence.

David Keyton James Martin, 19, 707 Laird Street, Picayune; arrested on Nov. 28 by Picayune PD for contempt of court-supreme court.

Donovan Andrew Smith, 30, 7003 Sunrise Dr., Picayune; arrested on Nov. 28 by PRCSO for gratification and molestation.

Chris Williams, 50, 129 Luther Davis Dr., MS; arrested on Nov. 28 by PRCSO for DUI.

Avonte Eshaud Bagley, 27, 2208 South Magee Lane, Picayune arrested on Nov. 29 by Picayune PD for controlled substance.

Treyreon Daramie Brown, 29, 881 Herrin Dr., Picayune; arrested on Nov. 29 by Picayune PD for controlled substance violations.

Llewllyn Joseph Cousin, 37, 129 Eloise St., Nicholson MS; arrested on Nov. 29 by MS State Police for DUI.

Daramie Dajuan Magee, 26, 402 5th St., Picayune; arrested on Nov. 29 by Picayune PD for controlled substance.

Leonard O’Derrick Devon Taylor, 21, 1300 Nutter Drive, Picayune; arrested on Nov. 29 by Picayune PD for controlled substance.

Nicholas Alexander Walker, 23, 258 Stennis Dr., Biloxi MS; arrested on Nov. 29 by PRCSO for DUI.

Patrick Lynn Bush, 39, 106 Pine Burr Rd., Carriere; arrested on Nov. 30 by PRCSO for tampering with physical evidence, failure to stop and comply, Fleeing LEA vehicle, disorderly conduct and controlled substance.

David Joseph Faust, 35, 1087 Derbigny St., Picayune; arrested on Nov. 30 by PRCSO for expired tags and possession of paraphernalia.

Diamante Quantae Myers, 29, 201 Telly Rd., Apt 103, Picayune; arrested on Nov. 30 by Picayune PD for electronic communication to harass.

Trevor Ryan Sones, 30, 19213 Henry Harley Rd., Saucier, MS; arrested on Nov. 30 by PRCSO for aggravated assault, domestic assault, disorderly conduct resisting arrest and fleeing LEA vehicle