Alice Kate Foundation donates handicap adaptive bikes at Christmas party Published 12:37 pm Monday, December 5, 2022

This past Friday, the Alice Kate Special Needs Foundation hosted a Christmas Dance at the Storm Shelter in Poplarville MS.

This day was set to safely host a Christmas themed party for members of the Pearl River County Community who have special needs. Over 40 people attended the party hosted by the foundation and assisted by the Arc of Pearl River County and Poplarville High school volunteers. The attendees where provided food, refreshments and were surprised by a special guest appearance from Santa Claus himself.

The Alice Kate Special Needs Foundation also donated two handicap adaptive bikes. One was donated to the The Children’s Center for Communication and Development of Hattiesburg. That was presented at the Christmas party. The other was donated to local family.