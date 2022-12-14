ALERT DAY: heavy rain, severe storm risk continues Wednesday Published 9:55 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022

by Patrick Ellis, WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

ALERT DAY WEDNESDAY: A sluggish band of strong storms will track through the region throughout the day. Again, this will be more of a marathon than a sprint. Strong wind and a tornado risk will be in play; a few hail reports will be possible too, between midnight through noon near and between the MS River and Metro, continuing east of I-55 between 9 AM and 4 PM. Heavy rain continues through the day, totaling 2-4″ with locally heavier amounts possible that could lead to flood concerns. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70. Rain will hang around through much of the day before shifting out during the early evening, along with the clouds. Lows will fall back into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

THURSDAY: A much quieter, seasonable day expected across central and southwest Mississippi as high pressure builds into the area. Expect morning 30s and 40s to give way to afternoon 50s to near 60 amid a cool north breeze. We’ll bottom out in the lower to middle 30s under mostly clear skies.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Continually, Friday into Saturday – reinforcing shots of cooler air will continue to drop in out of Canada. Expect mostly sunny skies Friday, turning partly sunny Saturday. A few showers could sneak into the fold for parts of the weekend, mainly early Saturday as a suppressed system skirts past the area. Another system is due into the region by early week, ushering in a bigger blast of cold air, leading toward the countdown to Christmas.