2023 Home Game Times Announced Published 9:50 am Thursday, December 1, 2022

PEARL – The Mississippi Braves will open the 2023 season at Trustmark Park on Friday, April 7, against the Biloxi Shuckers at 6:35 pm. The club announced game times for the upcoming 18th season of M-Braves baseball on Wednesday morning.

Tuesday through Friday games will once again be played at 6:35 pm, Saturday games featuring Post-Game Fireworks will start at 6:05 pm, and Sunday matinees will begin at 2:05 pm. The exceptions are 11:05 am for a School Day Game presented by Two Mississippi Museums on Wednesday, April 19, against Montgomery and a Camp Day Game on Wednesday, June 21, against Birmingham. Sunday, May 28, the M-Braves will take on Pensacola and celebrate Memorial Day with a 6:05 pm game with Post-Game Fireworks. The Sunday, September 3 matchup with Rocket City on Labor Day weekend will begin at 6:05 with Post-Game Fireworks.

36 games will take place on weekend dates. The team will be home on Easter (Sunday, April 9), Mother’s Day (Sunday, May 14), and Independence Day (Tuesday, July 4). Fireworks will light up the night sky above Trustmark Park on 16 dates in 2023, including Opening Night and all 12 Saturday home dates.

The M-Braves will announce a detailed promotional calendar after the first of the year. Dates and times are subject to change.

Season tickets are available for purchase by calling our Front Office at 601-932-8788. Single-game tickets for the 2023 season will go on sale at a later date. For all the latest M-Braves news, visit www.mississippibraves.com.

View our 2023 PDF schedule HERE.