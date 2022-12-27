2022 Christmas holiday travel enforcement period summary Published 11:37 am Tuesday, December 27, 2022

The Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period concluded

Monday, December 26th, at midnight. The period began on Friday, December 23rd, at 6:00 a.m. The

Mississippi Highway Patrol issued 5294 citations, made 80 arrests for impaired driving, and

investigated 160 crashes resulting in 36 injuries with 7 fatal crashes and 7 deaths. The deadly crashes

occurred in Jones, Sunflower, Jefferson, Attala, Clark, Marion and Pearl River Counties.

Fatal Crash, Jones County, 12/23/22

On Friday, December 23, 2022, at approximately 3:30 Pm, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded

to a fatal crash on Highway 11 in Jones County. A 2005 Ford F150 driven by 51-year-old Joe Clayton

of Hattiesburg, MS, was traveling south on Highway 11 when the vehicle left the roadway and collided

with a tree. Joe Clayton received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Fatal Crash, Sunflower County, 12/23/22

On Friday, December 23, 2022, at approximately 4:44 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded

to a fatal crash on Highway US 49W in Sunflower County. A 1997 Toyota Camry driven by 38-year-

old Christopher Harris of Indianola, MS, was traveling south on Highway US 49W when the vehicle

left the highway and overturned. Christopher Harris received fatal injuries from the crash.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Fatal Crash, Jefferson County, 12/24/22

On Saturday, December 24, 2022, at approximately 7:48 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol

responded to a fatal crash on Highway 28 in Jefferson County. A 2007 Mitsubishi Pickup driven by

Dennis Crump, 38, of Hazlehurst, MS, was traveling west on Highway 28 when it left the roadway and

collided with a tree. Dennis Crump received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on

scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Fatal Crash, Attala County, December 25, 2022.

On Sunday, December 25, 2022, at approximately 3:42 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded

to a fatal crash on Highway 35 in Attala County.A 2007 Chevrolet HHR driven by 23-year-old John

Gwatlney of Kosciusko, MS, was traveling north on Highway 35 when the vehicle left the road and

overturned. John Gwaltney received fatal injuries from the crash.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Fatal Crash, Clark County, December 25, 2022

On Sunday, December 25, 2022, at approximately 9:31 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded

to a fatal crash on Highway 11 in Clarke County involving a pedestrian.

A 2010 Nissan Maxima driven by 18-year-old Jalen Nixon of Vossburg, MS, traveled north on

Highway 11 when the vehicle collided with 42-year-old Wilt Alford of Pachuta, MS walking north on

Highway 11. Mr. Alford received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Fatal Crash, Marion County, December 26, 2022

On Monday, December 26, 2022, at approximately 3:15 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded

to a fatal crash on Highway 586 in Marion County.

A 2019 Chevrolet Colorado driven by 63-year-old Charles Bass of Columbia, MS, traveled west on

Highway 586 when the vehicle left the roadway, striking a light pole and overturned. Charles Bass

received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Fatal Crash, Pearl River County, December 26, 2022

On Monday, December 26, 2022, at approximately 9:04 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol

responded to a fatal crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. A 2008 Toyota Tundra driven

by William T. Jones, 37, of Picayune, MS, was traveling north on Highway 11. The vehicle left the

roadway and overturned. William Jones received fatal injuries from the crash.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.