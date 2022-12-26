Man found dead due to exposure of weekend weather

Published 1:29 pm Monday, December 26, 2022

By Special to the Item

According to a report by the Pearl River County Emergency Management Department a 57-year-old transient man was found dead on Monday morning in Poplarville MS.

The cause of death was done by the harsh weather conditions that occurred this past weekend. It was reported that a passing motorist in Pearl River County found him near Highway 26 and I-59 in Poplarville.

Pearl River County will open its safe rooms Monday night in Picayune located at 501 Laurel Street and in Poplarville located at 124 Rodeo Street.

