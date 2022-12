Angelic Home Care Services Published 8:52 am Tuesday, December 20, 2022

There is a New Member of the Greater Picayune Area Chamber of Commerce. Welcome, Angelic Home Care Services.

Angelic Home Care Services was established in January 2017 as a private pay Homecare by Ra’Toya Talker. They provided Non-Medical Home Care Services, PCS Services, Respite Services, and Vacation Services. Angelic Home Care later expanded its services in 2020 to accept Medicaid Waiver Patients as well as Veterans.