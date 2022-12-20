Biloxi Police respond to aggravated assault Published 8:50 am Tuesday, December 20, 2022

On December 17 the at approximately 7:11 PM, Biloxi Police Officers responded to the 12000 Block of

John Lee Road in reference to an alleged assault. A 38-year-old male victim was located with

multiple stab wounds. He was transported via ambulance to an area hospital. Through the

investigation, 18-year-old Vancleave Resident, Trent Myles Otts, was developed as a suspect. Otts

reportedly fled the scene immediately following the alleged assault.

On December 19 th 2022, Otts was arrested by the U.S. Marshall’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task

Force in the 15000 Block of Livermore Rd. in Vancleave, MS on a warrant for Aggravated Assault

issued in connection to this incident.

Otts was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and held in lieu of a $250,000

bond set by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Nick Patano. A conviction for Aggravated Assault

is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

The victim is still admitted to the hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries.

The Biloxi Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident or any other incident to please contact

the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (228) 435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch (228) 392-0641,

Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit ciu@biloxi.ms.us, Mississippi Crime Stoppers (877) 787-5898, or submit a tip online at

mscoastcrimestoppers.com