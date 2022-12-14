Civic Woman’s Club donates to Puttin’ on the Pink program

Published 1:52 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

By Special to the Item

Allyson Penton, right, with the Civic Woman's Club of Picayune, presents a $530 check to Abbie Turnage with Highland Hospital's Puttin on the Pink program, which offers screening mammograms for uninsured patrons of Pearl River County.

The Civic Woman’s Club of Picayune recently made a donation to Puttin’ on the Pink, a program at Highland Hospital offering screening mammograms for uninsured patrons of Pearl River County.

The CWC of Picayune raised $530 during their Steppin Out Against Breast Cancer virtual walk and donated the check to Abbie Turnage with the Puttin on the Pink program.

Allyson Penton of the CWC of Picayune said the health and wellness committee not only promotes healthy choices for their members, “we also support the community, neighbors, friends and families with service. Thank you to everyone who participated and donated.”
She encourages anyone needing a screening mammogram to call Highland Hospital and utilize their resources.

“It could save your life,” said Penton.

