Picayune Police arrest suspect for attempted murder Published 2:15 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

By Picayune Police Chief Joe Quave

On November 27th 2022 at approximately 1:00 am officers of the Picayune Police Department responded to the area of Jarrell St. for reported gun shots. Upon arrival officers located Diamante Myers. Myers suffered from numerous gunshot wounds to his arms, hands, and legs. Officers immediately applied tourniquets to Myers. He was transported by AAA Ambulance Service to University Medical Center New Orleans for further treatment. This case was then investigated by the Picayune Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.

Detectives began working to develop suspects in the shooting, and while doing so became aware on November 30th 2022 that Myers, now released from the hospital, was making posts on his social media page offering money for the murder of the person who shot him, and later stated he intended to kill Nigel Pickens. Pickens, at this point, had already been developed as a suspect by the Picayune Police Department, and Myers was subsequently arrested for the offense of Cyberstalking for the threats against Pickens.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Pickens, and on December 1st 2022 Pickens was arrested for Attempted Murder. Both Myers and Pickens are housed at the Pearl River County Jail under bonds set by the Picayune Municipal Courts.

I appreciate the quick thinking of our patrol officers to render aid to victims and the work our Detectives put into this case. By making quick arrests we hope to prevent future violence from this case.