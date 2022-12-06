PRC and Picayune SWAT arrest wanted adult and teen for homicide Published 12:12 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

In November 24, 2022; the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department was contacted by Detectives from St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Department for assistance to locate suspect wanted for principle to a homicide.

The suspect named Cody Joseph Adams a white male 21 years of age was believed to be in a residence on Liberty Road just outside of Picayune.

The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Department detectives advised he was possible armed and dangerous.

Pearl River Sheriff’s detectives obtained a search warrant to enter the home to look for Adams.

The Pearl River County Sheriff’s SWAT Team and Picayune Police Department’s SWAT Team , working together, made entry and found Adams and a 16 year old inside. The 16 year old was also wanted in St. Bernard Parish for the same homicide.

Both suspects were arrested and transported to the Lenoir Rowell Criminal Justice Center in Millard.

Sheriff Davis Allison wants to thank Chief Joe Quave and the Picayune Police Department for their assistance.