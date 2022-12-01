Published 9:35 am Thursday, December 1, 2022

By Rob Sigler

For more than 60 years, the first Monday of December has been set aside for the annual Christmas parade that will roll through downtown Picayune.

That’s no different this year.

Picayune’s annual Christmas parade, sponsored by the Civic Women’s Club of Picayune, will once again thrill crowds along the traditional parade route.

The parade will roll Monday, Dec. 5, beginning at 6 p.m., and will feature approximately 130 entries that include marching bands, dancing troupes, floats, riders on horseback, decorated motorized vehicles and Jolly Ol’ Saint Nick.

That’s right. Santa and Mrs. Claus will once again arrive atop the largest hitch in America, pulled by Clay Harper’s Honey Island Clydesdales to cap off the parade.

Christmas parade co-chairs Allyson Penton and Leslie McCutcheon Lincoln say the Civic Women’s Club looks forward to sponsoring the parade each year.

“It has grown and become one of the biggest events of Picayune’s Christmas season,” said Lincoln, who added the parade was chosen as the Best Outdoor Event in The Item’s Best of Pearl River County contest recently.

The theme of this year’s parade is “Christmas Movie Magic”.

“We expect to see many floats decorated with inspiration from their favorite holiday movies,” said Lincoln.

Penton said the grand marshal of this year’s parade is Stephanie Morris, the CWC’s Clubwoman of the Year.

“Stephanie has been an outstanding club member and is actively involved in many community activities in addition to her job as a school administrator for Pearl River Central,” said Penton.

Parade entries will line up along Goodyear Boulevard beginning at 3 p.m. with judging taking place at 4:30. Judges for this year’s parade are special guests Theresa Buntyn, state president, and Dr. Carolyn Tedford, state president-elect, from the Mississippi Federation of Woman’s Clubs.