Women’s Basketball hits the road for Co-Lin Published 10:13 am Wednesday, November 16, 2022

PERKINSTON — Gulf Coast will play its second women’s basketball game of the season Thursday when it travels to take on Copiah-Lincoln.

Tipoff for the non-conference matchup in Wesson will be at 5:30 p.m. Audio of the game will be streamed at https://colinathletics.com/general/live_stream.

The Bulldogs will play their first home games next week in the MGCCC Thanksgiving Classic. They’ll play their next six games at Perkinston, including the first MACCC contest after the Christmas break.

Records

MGCCC: 1-0

Copiah-Lincoln: 4-1

Last Time Out

MGCCC trounced Delgado 72-43 in New Orleans on Nov. 7. TK Catchings (So., New Hebron/Simpson Academy) led the Bulldogs with 17 points.

Co-Lin lost 68-64 to Southern-Shreveport on Tuesday in Summit.

Previous Meeting

Co-Lin beat Gulf Coast 68-56 on Feb. 28 in the second round of the NJCAA Region 23 Tournament in Wesson.

Three Ahead

Monday, Nov. 21: vs. East Mississippi, Perkinston, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 22: vs. Chattahoochee Valley, Perkinston, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 29: vs. Pensacola State, Perkinston, 5:30 p.m.

