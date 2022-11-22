Woman hits big jackpot at Biloxi casino the day after Mattress Mack’s $500,000 wager Published 10:01 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

The day after furniture tycoon Mattress Mack came from Texas to the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino in Biloxi to place a $500,000 bet, a woman from New York hit one of the largest jackpots in awhile on the Coast. The Beau Rivage announced that Linda, no last name provided, was playing the Blackjack Match progressive game Wednesday when she hit the jackpot for $207,875. This progressive game is not on a slot machine, but an add-on table game that allows players to make a side bet in addition to their normal bet during each hand. TOP VIDEOS × She won late Wednesday night. Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale was at the Beau Rivage Tuesday evening to place a $500,000 bet on Houston to win the NCAA basketball championship in the spring. After leaving Biloxi, he stopped in Louisiana and made a $1 million bet to win $9 million (9-1) at DraftKings sportsbook and a $1.05 million wager to win $8,925,000 (+850) at FanDuel sportsbook, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Read more at: https://www.sunherald.com/news/business/article269039862.html#storylink=cpy