Volunteers Needed to Join the Bayou Lacombe Visitor Center Team at the Southeast Louisiana National Wildlife Refuges Complex

Do you like talking to people and sharing the wonders of Louisiana and its wildlife? We need volunteers to join our visitor center team! The Bayou Lacombe Visitor Center of the Southeast Louisiana National Wildlife Refuges Complex is located on a beautiful, historic property in Lacombe, LA. We plan to reopen the visitor center on Thursdays–Saturdays from 9 a.m.– 4 p.m. We need volunteers to assist in staffing the center. Join us to help greet visitors, share information about the nine National Wildlife Refuges in Southeast Louisiana, and assist with gift shop sales. Different volunteer shifts are available from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.  

 

Volunteer orientation will be hosted from 9 – 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022, for anyone interested in becoming a new Visitor Center volunteer.  For more information or to RSVP, please contact Volunteer Coordinator, Diane Barth at (985) 882-2021 or by email at diane_barth@fws.gov

Take a virtual tour and learn about the history of the Southeast Louisiana National Wildlife Refuges Complex Headquarters site at: https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/a42000340a8a4bc390029b0d47c82bfe

 

USFWS Image: Southeast Louisiana National Wildlife Refuges Complex’s Bayou Lacombe Visitor Center

 

