Volleyball Sweeps Three Opponents at SWAC Western Division Cluster

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas| The Jackson State University women’s volleyball team completed a three-game sweep against Arkansas Pine-Bluff, Grambling State and Prairie View at the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Western Division Cluster.

The Tigers defeated UAPB 3-0 to open the cluster Sunday and took down Grambling State 25-20, 25-17, 25-18. JSU returned to the court Monday ousting Prairie View 25-6, 25-18, 25-28 to close out the tournament walking away with nine straight-set victories.

GAME 2

HOW IT HAPPENED

–Jackson State (10-14, 9-3 SWAC) took an 11-5 lead over Grambling State with a kill from Jylen Whitten to open the match

–Grambling State (12-10, 9-3 SWAC) came back to tie the score at 13 with a kill from Haley Gomez

-JSU inched away slowly as Jylen Whitten put another kill down to extend the lead, 24-20

-Jackson State walked away with set one, 25-20, after a GSU error on set point

-JSU opened set two tying the score at seven, followed by a 7-0 run as Jackson State stayed ahead 14-7

-Grambling State never came back as JSU finished set two 25-17

-GSU took off with a 3-0 lead to start set three

-Jackson State answered by passing Grambling State to an 11-8 lead

-A 5-0 run put JSU ahead 20-14

– Alexis Williams registered the kill that sealed the 25-18 third set victory as Jackson State topped GSU 3-0 in game one of the cluster

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

– Alexis Williams led the way with 13 kills and one ace

– Jylen Whitten followed a double-double, 12 kills and 10 digs including one block

– Damassy Thompson registered 20 assists followed by Karys Dove with 16 assists and two aces

– Alana Washington led the defense with14 digs while Trinity Bryant added another 10 digs

GAME 2

HOW IT HAPPENED

–Jackson State (11-14, 10-3 SWAC) jumped ahead to a 15-5 lead to open the first set

-Prairie View A&M (6-22, 48 SWAC) scored one more time before the Tigers closed out the first set 25-6

-The Panthers tied the score at 10 in set two as Kylee Owens registered a kill for Prairie View

-The Tigers trailed 16-14 before going on an 11-0 run for a 24-16 lead

-PVAMU scored twice before the Tigers closed out set two, 25-18

-Jackson State skipped ahead to a 14-11 lead in the third set

-Kennedy Shaw recorded a kill for JSU boosting the Tigers 18-13

– Jylen Whitten put the Tigers up 21-16

– Alexis Williams sealed the match with a kill as the Tigers topped Prairie View A&M 25-18

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

– Jylen Whitten led the Tigers’ offense with 13 kills plus five digs and one block

– Damassy Thompson and Karys Dove each registered 15 assists in the Tigers’ victory

– Alana Washington finished with nine digs, two aces and two assists

UP NEXT

Jackson State will host Mississippi Valley on Friday in its final home match of the season. First serve is set for 6 pm at the Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center. Friday is also senior night and the Tigers will honor five seniors before the game.

