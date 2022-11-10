Veterans Highway dedicated in Tupelo Published 2:49 pm Thursday, November 10, 2022

HATTIESBURG, MISS. – On Wednesday, Nov. 9, a ceremony was held in Tupelo to designate a segment of Interstate 22 located in Lee County as the “Korean War Veterans Highway”, and the “Vietnam Veterans Way”.

During the 2022 Legislative Session, House Bill No. 504 and House Bill No. 505 were signed into law, designating a segment of Interstate 22 located in Lee County, Mississippi, beginning at Exit 81 and extending easterly to Exit 87, as the “Korean War Veterans Highway”, and the segment of Interstate 22 located in Lee County, Mississippi, beginning at Exit 87 and extending easterly to Exit 94, at the “Vietnam Veterans Way”.

“It’s important that we remember our veterans this week and beyond,” said Commissioner John Caldwell, Northern Transportation District. “Vietnam and Korean War Veterans are especially deserving of extra appreciation that these dedicated sections of highway signify.”

The ceremony was held at Veterans Memorial Park in Tupelo. Northern Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell; Randy P. Boyd, Mississippi House of Representatives; Chad McMahan, Mississippi Senate and war veterans were among the distinguished guests who spoke at the dedication ceremony.

For more information on memorial highway dedications visit GoMDOT.com.