Unofficial election results from Nov. 8, 2022

Published 12:03 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

By Staff Report

Unofficial results from Tuesday’s election in Pearl River County only included one race that involved more than one candidate.

In the 4th Congressional District of the U.S. House of Representatives, three candidates were up for election, including Mike Ezell (R), Johnny L. DuPree (D) and Alden Patrick Johnson (L).

In that race within this county, Ezell received 11,087 votes, DuPree received 1803 votes and Johnson received 201 votes.

Unofficial statewide results as of Tuesday night reflect Ezell received 122,128 votes, DuPree received 32292 votes and Johnson received 3,416 votes.

All other elections were uncontested, and included Circuit, Chancery and County Court judges, and positions within the Picayune School District’s Board of Trustees and Pearl River County Board of Trustees.

