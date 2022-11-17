Trustmark Announces the Grand Opening of a New Laurel Location Published 9:48 am Thursday, November 17, 2022

Laurel, MS – November 16, 2022 – Trustmark is pleased to announce the grand opening of its new Laurel office located at 1209 Highway 15 North featuring its convenient, contactless customer offering, myTeller® Interactive Teller Machine (ITM).

Trustmark will host a grand opening/open house event and ribbon cutting on Thursday, November 17 at the new Laurel location. The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 10:00 a.m. followed by an Open House until 3:00 p.m. The public is invited to come by and tour the new location, enjoy light refreshments and receive a myTeller demonstration.

“We are pleased to open our new Highway 15 office, which offers the latest in banking technology and extended banking hours through our new myTeller service,” said Greg Bennett, Trustmark President in Laurel. “We are grateful to be an integral part of the Laurel Community and look forward to continuing to serve our customers and the community for years to come.”

The new Highway 15 office will offer concierge-style service and a full-line of consumer and commercial financial products and services, including deposit and loan accounts, wealth management services and mortgage lending. Lobby hours will be Monday through Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Highway 15 lobby and drive-thru banking lanes will feature Trustmark’s myTeller interactive teller machines, which provide customers with two-way audio/video banking with a Trustmark associate and the additional benefit of extended banking hours, Monday – Friday, 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. myTeller also functions as a traditional ATM for convenient 24/7 banking with same day credit for most deposits made by 9:00 p.m. on weeknights.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation is a financial services company providing banking and financial solutions through offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas. Visit trustmark.com for more information.