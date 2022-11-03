Troopers seek assistance in Tangipahoa Parish hit and run crash that killed pedestrian Published 4:58 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

HAMMOND, La. – This morning, shortly after 10:45 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop L was notified of a fatal hit and run crash involving a pedestrian on LA Hwy 1040 near Pumpkin Center Road. The crash claimed the life of an unidentified pedestrian.

The preliminary investigation revealed the pedestrian was walking west on LA Hwy 1040 at approximately 2:00 a.m. on November 2, 2022. The area was dark and had no streetlights. As the pedestrian was walking westbound, he was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling west. The vehicle left the scene after the collision.

The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

As of this release, Troopers do not have a description of the suspect hit and run vehicle. Troopers are asking the public to contact Louisiana State Police Troop L at (985-893-6250) if they have any information pertaining to this crash.