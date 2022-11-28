Thanksgiving holiday travel enforcement period Published 9:25 am Monday, November 28, 2022

The Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Enforcement Period concluded Sunday, November 27th, at midnight. The period began on Wednesday, November 23rd, at 6:00 a.m.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol issued 9,179 citations, made 172 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 212 crashes resulting in 43 injuries with six fatal crashes and six deaths. The fatal crashes occurred in Stone, Scott, Leake, Rankin, Clarke and Marshall Counties.

THANKSGIVING TRAVEL PERIOD ENFORCEMENT OVERVIEW:

Troop K Fatal Crash, Stone County, 11/23/22 On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at approximately 2:30 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 49 in Stone County.

A 2008 GMC Envoy driven by Marie Fore, 58, and passenger Donna Rayburn, 79, both from Gulfport, MS, were traveling North on Highway 49. The vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned. The driver, Marie Fore, received fatal injuries from the crash. The passenger, Donna Rayburn, sustained severe injuries and was airlifted from the crash scene. This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Troop H Fatal Crash, Scott County, 11/23/22

On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at approximately 10:39PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 501 in Scott County. A 2015 Ford Mustang driven by 26-year-old Tyler Viverette of Lake, MS, traveled south on Highway 501 when the vehicle ran off the road and overturned. Mr. Viverette received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Troop H Fatal Crash, Leake County, 11/25/22

On Thursday, November 24, 2022, at approximately 12:01 AM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 35 in Leake County. A 2013 Buick Verano driven by 24-year-old Shaniqueva Bush of Kosciusko, MS, traveled north on Highway 35 when the vehicle ran off the road and collided with a tree. Ms. Bush received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Troop C Fatal Crash, Rankin County, 11/25/22

On Friday, November 25, 2022, at approximately 2:30 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 49 in Rankin County.

A 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a yet-to-be-unidentified white male traveled south on Highway 49.The vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned. The unidentified white male driver received fatal injuries from the crash. He was the only vehicle occupant and was not wearing his seatbelt. This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Troop H Fatal Crash, Clarke County, 11/27/22

On Sunday, November 27, 2022, at approximately 8:50 AM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 59 in Clarke County.

A 2006 Hummer H2 driven by 49-year-old Jeremy Williams of Antioch, TN, traveled north on Interstate 59 when the vehicle ran off the road, overturned, and collided with a tree. Jeremiah Williams, age 10, of Antioch, TN, received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene. Jeremy Williams was airlifted to UMMC in Jackson, MS, with serious injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Troop E Fatal Crash, Marshall County, 11/27/2022. On Sunday, November 27, 2022, at approximately 9:32 AM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on interstate 22 in Marshall County involving a pedestrian.

An unknown vehicle traveled west on Interstate 22 when the vehicle collided with 30-year-old Terry S. Scroggins of Ashland, MS, walking west on Interstate 22. Terry S. Scroggins received fatal injuries from the crash. This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

2022 Thanksgiving Holiday Enforcement Totals

Citations – 9,179

Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 645

DUI’s – 172

Crashes – 212

Fatal Crashes – 6

Fatalities – 6

Motorist Assist – 104

2021 Thanksgiving Holiday Enforcement Totals

Citations – 9922

Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 774

DUI’s – 158

Crashes – 195

Fatal Crashes – 5

Fatalities – 5

Motorist Assist – 162