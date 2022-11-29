Middle School of Poplarville’s Brandi Davis is Teacher of the Week Published 4:27 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Brandi Davis is a 7th Grade English Language Arts and Social Studies at the Middle School of Poplarville. She has been a teacher for three years, all at MSP. What she like most about teaching is building connections and forming lasting relationships with her students is easily her favorite part about being a teacher. Whether it’s supporting them academically or at sporting events, she loves cheering her students on.

While learning how to succeed academically is crucial, she also want her students to develop the confidence they will need to take them anywhere they want to go in life. Davis wants them to realize that they hold the future in their hands and that they can achieve any goal they set for themselves.

Davis is originally from Tishomingo, MS, a small town in the northeast corner of the state, and received her degree in Secondary English Education from Mississippi State University.