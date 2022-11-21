Sports in Pearl River County, Nov. 21-26 Published 12:00 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

Picayune

The Maroon Tide boys and girls basketball will host a Thanksgiving Tournament on Monday and Tuesday. There will be game played from 3- 7:30 p.m. The Lady Maroon Tide will play the George County Rebels at 6 p.m. Then the boys will play against the Grace Christian Eagles at 7:30 p.m. Losers of Mondays game will play in Tuesdays early slot (Girls at 3 p.m.- boys at 4:30 pm) while winners will play in the later (Girls at 6 p.m. – boys at 7:30 p.m.) slot.

On Friday night, Picayune will host the South State Championships in a rematch against the Gautier Gators at 7 p.m. A deep dive into this match will be in later coverage.

Poplarville

The Hornets boy’s and girl’s basketball team will be on the road against the Greene County Wildcats The Lady Hornets will host Greene County Wildcats at 6 p.m.

Pearl River Central

The Blue Devil boys and girls basketball teams will be on the road against the St. Patrick Fighting Irish on Monday. They will also play in a PRCC Classic tournament this Saturday.