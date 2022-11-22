Spiers awarded Citizen of the Year by Picayune Chamber Published 10:11 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

On Thursday night the Picayune Chamber of Commerce held their 74th annual awards banquet. Each year the Chamber presents the 4 awards, Citizen of the year, volunteer of the year, civic club of the year and excellence in business award.

Chambers Past President, Kenny McDonald presented the civic club of the year award to The Rotary Club of Picayune.

Chamber member Mark Stockstill, presented the Volunteer of the Year to Executive Director for Puttin on the Pink, Abbie Turnage.

Picayune Mayor Jim lucked presented a heartwarming speech and award for Citizen of the year to South Side Upper Elementary gifted teacher, Susan Baker Spiers.

Lastly McDonald presented the Excellence in business award to Mossy Nissan of Picayune.