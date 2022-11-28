Slidell Crumbl Cookies Opens on December 2 Published 9:39 am Monday, November 28, 2022

SLIDELL, LA — Slidell is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Friday, December 2, when locally owned and operated Slidell Crumbl Cookies, located at 106 Gause Blvd W, Suite E, Slidell, LA 70460, opens its doors.

Store owners, Zachary Tujillo, Christopher Miller, and Chris Hill, say they can’t wait to serve delicious treats to cookie crazed fans in Crumbl’s perfectly postable pink boxes. The store is open from 8am – 10pm on weekdays and 8am – 12am Fridays and Saturdays. Media, community members, and city officials are invited to join the celebration.

Aside from satisfying your sweet tooth, the store is also providing more than 70 career opportunities to Slidell locals.

The grand opening week menu will contain 6 of the 200+ weekly rotating flavors including Crumbl’s award-winning Milk Chocolate Chip. Some of Crumbl’s specialty flavors include internet favorites such as Cornbread, Cookies & Cream, S’mores, Key Lime Pie, Peppermint Bark, Caramel Popcorn, Buttermilk Pancake, Galaxy Brownie, and many more. Don’t miss the weekly flavor drops Sundays at 6pm MST on all of Crumbl’s social media accounts.

Customers can order in-person during the first 5 business days of grand opening. Starting Wednesday, December 7, delivery, curbside pickup, catering, and nationwide shipping will be available via the Crumbl App and online at Crumbl.com. Download the award-winning app to start collecting Loyalty Crumbs toward free cookies today.

ABOUT THE OWNERS

It was love at first bite for Crumbl store owners Zachary Tujillo, Christopher Miller, and Chris Hill. After

sinking their teeth into a warm chocolate chip cookie, they knew they had to be part of the Crumbl

Crew and the journey to opening their first Crumbl Cookies began.

Trujillo, Miller, and Hill have spent months perfecting the Slidell location to provide an edifyingly edible

experience for customers. “As local business owners, we hope to spread a bit of Crumbl magic with the

thriving city of Slidell and are looking forward to sharing delicious cookies with our neighbors!”, states

the team. Together with their crew, they are thrilled to finally open their doors to bring the people of

Slidell together over a box of the best cookies in the world.

ABOUT CRUMBL

Crumbl Cookies’ mission is to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the

world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just five

years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to a booming franchise with over 500 locations in

40+ states. Its rotating menu offers new flavors every week while regularly bringing back crowd

favorites and unique original recipes. Crumbl is open from 8 am – 10 pm on weekdays, 8 am – 12 am

Fridays and Saturdays and is closed Sundays. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social

media (@crumblcookies), or at any of its nationwide locations.