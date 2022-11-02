Sixteen suspects arrested in early morning roundup, others still at large Published 4:59 pm Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Wednesday morning deputies and investigators with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department, the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the Mississippi Department of Corrections, the Picayune Police Department and the Fifteenth Circuit Intervention Court executed a 34 person round up in Pearl River County.

This is a once or twice a year exercise where the departments serve warrants for undercover drug violations and other related charges.

As of the afternoon of Nov. 9 there were 16 suspects involved in the round up. The following suspects were arrested for various drug related offenses ranging from sale to distribution to manufacture;

Fredrick Hall, John Ashley, Samantha Ahley, Christifer Torbe, Debbie Wood, Charlie Buck Spiers, Marvin Woody, Jahnu Spinner, Jason Digiovanni, David Goodwill, Tiffany Bonds, Gina Metzler, Salina Craft and Mary Riley.

At 3 p.m. on Wednesday Chief Deputy Freddy Drennan held a brief press conference about the round up along with the number of suspects in custody and suspects still at large.

There are 19 suspects still at large, and Drennan said he hopes they will be accounted for in the following day or two.

“This is an ongoing investigation that has been going for about six months…this will be a continuing operation within Pearl River County to continue to work towards doing the best we can do to eliminate these drugs in the county,” said Drennan.

Those still being sought include, Nicholas Mitchell, Hughes Watson, Stephen Burch, Jeremy McCastile, Destiny Boudreaux, Gary Browder, Jermaine Daggans, Joshua Babb, Dedrick Thomas, Daniel Davis, Jeremy Stogner, Joseph R. Head., David Manning, Jeremy Smith, Merrill Bucher, Charles Johnson, Nicholas Johnson and Mark Lee.

If anyone has information about those suspects still at large, they are asked to contact the Pearl River County Sheriffs Office at 601-749-5482 or the Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.