Shots fired in Biloxi, leaves 14 year old with gunshot wound Published 10:02 am Monday, November 28, 2022

(CASE NUMBER 22116269): Officers responded to the area of Highland Drive to a report of shots fired. Officers located a 14-year-old juvenile inside the residence suffering from two gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area Hospital. This is an ongoing investigation by the Biloxi Police Department.

The Biloxi Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident or any other incident to please contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (228) 435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch (228) 392-0641, Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit ciu@biloxi.ms.us, Mississippi Crime Stoppers (877) 787-5898, or submit a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com

ANYONE NAMED/PICTURED IN THIS NOTICE IS PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY