Shop Small Saturday in Picayune Published 11:22 am Tuesday, November 22, 2022

By Rob Sigler

While some shoppers will be out early Friday to get those “Black Friday” deals the day after Thanksgiving, many more will be hitting the local merchants for “Shop Small Saturday” this weekend. The annual nationwide event allows the “mom and pop” shops to get in on the holiday shopping season with special deals for customers.

Reba Beebe, Main Street Picayune executive director, suggests local merchants take advantage of the special day to encourage customers to return throughout the year.

“Small Business Saturday may be just one day, but that does not mean the fun has to stop there,” said Beebe. “Business owners can keep the small business love going all season long by offering promotions, activities, and events throughout the holidays.”

She suggests merchants encourage customers to sign up for their mailing or email lists “so that you can engage with these community members and make them downtown customers throughout the holiday season and all-year round.”

She also suggests merchants offer coupons or other incentives to encourage customers to return after Small Business Saturday ends.

For more information on Small Business Saturday, visit shopsmall.com.