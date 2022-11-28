Santa Claus to Visit Bayou Lacombe Visitor Center December 10th, 2022 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Published 9:27 am Monday, November 28, 2022

The Southeast Louisiana National Wildlife Refuges’ Bayou Lacombe Visitor Center is expecting a visit from Santa Claus on Saturday, Dec. 10th from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.. Admission, photos, refreshments, wildlife crafts and visits with Santa are all free. The event is made possible by The Friends of Louisiana Wildlife Refuges, Inc.

A complimentary photographer will be provided, but parents are encouraged to bring their own cameras. Everyone can enjoy hot chocolate, cookies and the interactive wildlife displays at the visitor center. Free nature-themed holiday crafts will also be available during the Santa’s visit. The trails and grounds of the historic Bayou Gardens will also be open for exploration, with many varieties of camellias in bloom adding to the seasonal mood.

The refuges headquarters is located at the Bayou Lacombe Center, 61389 Hwy. 434 in Lacombe. The Bayou Lacombe visitor center features displays about the local National Wildlife Refuges, as well as a nature store operated by the Friends of Louisiana Wildlife Refuges, Inc. The Friends of Louisiana Wildlife Refuges, Inc., is a non-profit organization formed to support the conservation and education projects on all nine National Wildlife Refuges in the Southeast Louisiana complex.

For more information about Santa’s visit, the Bayou Lacombe visitor center, or the Southeast Louisiana National Wildlife Refuges complex contact Supervisory Refuge Ranger Becky Larkins at rebecca_larkins@fws.gov or 985/882-2025.