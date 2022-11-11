Roy Barnes Published 1:28 pm Friday, November 11, 2022

Roy Barnes

November 4, 2022

Roy Hale Barnes, MD, FACS, FACOG, CAPT USNR, of Picayune, Mississippi, passed away at his farm on Friday, November 4, 2022 at the age of 91. He is survived by his daughters, Kathryn Elaine Barnes-Burroughs, DMA and Hope Elizabeth Barnes Barthalamew; his son-in-law, Michael Alan Burroughs; and his grandchildren John Phillip Burroughs and Jessica McLaurin Barthalamew Bunch.

Born in Ringold Louisiana on February 8, 1931, to Alice Elizabeth Crow Barnes and William Rufus Barnes, Roy graduated Gibsland High School, Louisiana Tech University, and the Louisiana State University School of Medicine (Class of 1955). Completing his Internship and Residency at Southern Baptist Hospital in New Orleans, he became a physician and surgeon of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

He married registered nurse Katie Loretta Wager on June 20, 1955. Together, they raised two daughters, built two medical offices in New Orleans and Luling, Louisiana, and worked their hay, horse, and cattle farm (Equanimitas) in Burnt Bridge, Mississippi.

After spending 25 years in private practice, Dr. Barnes returned to active duty as a Captain in the US Navy. His medical service stationed him on Guam, Portsmouth, Jacksonville, and Pensacola Naval Hospitals – and at Fleet Hospital Five in Saudi Arabia during Operation Desert Shield. During his 42 years of Reserve and Active Naval Service, he was awarded many honors, including the Meritorious Service Medal, the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, and the Silver Star.

Although he received many accolades during his lifetime, Dr. Barnes maintained a simple creed. He lived a life of service and devotion to his loving wife and family, his abundant farm, his compassionate care for women and their babies, and his unshakable profound faith in God.

After a graveside service on Sunday, November 6, Dr. Barnes’ remains were interred at the North New Palestine Cemetery maintained by the City of Picayune. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name of Roy H. Barnes, MD, to LSU School of Medicine Alumni Office, Scholarship Division, 2000 Tulane Avenue, 4th Floor New Orleans, LA 70112.

Arrangements are rendered by Picayune Funeral Home, 815 South Haugh Ave., Picayune, MS, 39466, (601)798-5238. Please visit our website, www.picayunefh.com to find his obituary, where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.