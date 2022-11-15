Rosiland D. Dees Published 3:42 pm Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Rosiland Darnell Dees

“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.” 2 Timothy 4:7-8

Rosiland Darnell Dees was born in Picayune, MS on January 21, 1962 to the late Rev. Alonzo Dees and Ruth Manning Dees.

Rosiland was a faithful member of Pilgrim Bound Baptist Church and was baptized by Rev. R.W. Woullard and served under the leadership of Rev. C.D. McSwain, Rev. Delbert Hall and Rev. Henry S. Marshall. She also served in the youth department, sang in the choir and was active in the youth ministry.

She attended Picayune Memorial High School and graduated in 1980. After graduation, she attended Southeastern University from 1980 to 1984 in Hammond, LA on a basketball scholarship and obtained her Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. She enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1985 and was honorably discharged in 1990. She was employed by the Federal Bureau of Prisons in San Francisco, CA as a Liaison Officer and was also employed by the Picayune Police Department.

An avid Dallas Cowboys fan, she never missed a game. She loved her cats, especially Scoie and called herself “Ms. Prince”. She fed the youth and served the community at every opportunity. She had a giving spirit and loved life to the fullest. She never met a stranger and would give you the shirt off her back.

Rosiland transitioned to be with her heavenly Father on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. She was preceded in death by her special friend, Reginald Spencer; her parents; her maternal grandparents, Percy and Alice Manning and paternal grandparents, Walter and Katie Mae Dees; godmother, Helen Smith-Crawford.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory, siblings, Debra Dees Woods (Frank) of New Orleans, LA, Pamela Dees Rhodes of Picayune, MS, Brian Keith Dees of Picayune, MS and Steven Craig Dees (Donna), Lithonia, GA; nieces and nephews, Shanna Woods, Demetria Hill (Adrian), Constance Rhodes, Justin Woods (Priya), Kayla Dees and Tabitha Dees; one great nephew, Cam Hill; honorary friend/brother, Terry Fields; special cousins, Eric Raymond and Carlos Raymond; Godchildren, Natalie Kelly and Bijan Hawthorne-Love; special family, The Cooleys; maternal aunts and uncles, Frances Fredericks, Anna Marie Bush (Bernard), Percy Manning, Jr. (Kathy), Clifton Manning, Sr., and Hazel Lynn Raymond; paternal aunts and uncle, Alice Ruth Dees, Pearl Ducre’, Willie Earl Dees (Gladys) and Evelyn Walker. She also leaves a host of special cousins, friends and loved ones.

Funeral Service will be held Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 11:00 am. at Pilgrim Bound Missionary Baptist Church, 921 Baylous Street, Picayune, MS. Rev. Brian K. Dees, Officiating. Interment at Picayune Cemetery, 8th Street, Picayune, MS.

Entrusted by Brown’s Funeral Home.