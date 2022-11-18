Rev. George “G.A.” Arnett McCoy Published 3:57 pm Friday, November 18, 2022

Rev. George “G.A.” Arnett McCoy

November 16, 2022

Funeral Services for Rev. George “G.A.” Arnett McCoy, age 93, of Byram, MS, who passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022, will be held Monday, November 21, 2022, at 11:00 am at Union Baptist Church in the community of Caesar/Picayune, MS.

Visitation will be Monday, November 21, 2022 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at Union Baptist Church.

Burial will be in the Union Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Dr. Brad Arnett will officiate the service, assisted by Rev. Ken Rhodes.

A native of Mobile, AL, Rev. McCoy was a Minister of the Gospel for fifty plus years in churches in Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi. He served over twenty-five years at Union Baptist Church In Picayune, MS.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Patrick McCoy and Pearl Arnett McCoy; and his wife, Doris Laverlyn “Lynn” Baker McCoy.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Paul David (Lynn) McCoy, and Lynette McCoy (Jim) Walsh; grandchildren, William “Bill” (Tyanne) McCoy and Kelly (Timothy) Tuttle; and great-grandchildren, Sam McCoy and Sarah McCoy.

